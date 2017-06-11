Chelsea agree £35m deal with Monaco to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko after agreeing a €40 million (£35m) deal with Monaco, according to reports in France.

L'Equipe claim that Chelsea's board have convinced the Ligue 1 champions with their offer and are hopeful that their first summer transfer can be officially announced next week.

The report also claims that Bakayoko is enthusiastic about the prospect of working under Antonio Conte and the midfielder is determined on joining the Premier League champions.

Monaco, meanwhile, have quickly found a replacement for Bakayoko in Soualiho Meite. The 23-year-old midfielder will be arriving from Belgian side Zulte Waregem for a fee in the region of €8m (£7m).

Bakayoko is keen on linking up with Antonio Conte. (Getty Images)

Chelsea have been in negotiations with Monaco over the last month but they have faced competition from Manchester United as Jose Mourinho is also keen to strengthen his options in central midfield.

But with Bakayoko now set to join Chelsea, United will be expected to push on in their move for his Monaco team-mate Fabinho.

Bakayoko has been one of Monaco's key players this season as Leonardo Jardim's side beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The 22-year-old's arrival at Stamford Bridge will also fuel speculation surrounding Nemanja Matic's future under Conte.

Matic, who was instrumental in Chelsea's midfield last season, has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and reports claim that initial discussions over a move to Old Trafford have already taken place .