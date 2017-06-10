Alex Sandro to Chelsea: Juventus set £52m asking price

Antonio Conte has made it clear he wants to improve his defensive options and wants to provide competition at left-back for Marcos Alonso, who flourished for the Premier League champions last term.

A move to England's top flight has been mooted for 26-year-old Sandro.

Reports earlier this week claimed the Blues made a £34.7m offer for the Brazilian.

It was thought Serie A champions Juventus wanted £43.4m.

But Juve boss Massimo Allegri is reluctant to part company with Sandro, and according to the London Evening Standard, are ready to deter suitors with a high asking price.

What are Chelsea’s chances of signing these superstar targets?