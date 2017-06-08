I have been told by Chelsea they want to me: Diego Costa

Chelsea striker Diego Costa says he has been told by manager Antonio Conte that he is no longer in the club’s plans.

The 28-year-old scored 20 goals in 35 Premier League games to help the Blues win the title but now appears set to leave Stamford Bridge.

“I’m a Chelsea player, but they do not want me there,” Costa said.

“Antonio Conte has told me by message that I do not follow at Chelsea and that’s it. Conte said he did not count on me for next season.”

Speaking after Spain’s 2-2 draw with Colombia on Wednesday, Costa added: “My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. It’s a shame, I’ve already forwarded the message to Chelsea people to decide.

“You have to find a team.”

Brazil-born Spain international Costa joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid for a reported £32m in 2014.

He spent four seasons at Atleti and suggested he might be open to a return, despite the La Liga club being banned from signing players until the January transfer window

“Being five months without playing? I do not know, it’s complicated, but people know that I love Atletico a lot and that I love to live in Madrid,” Costa said.

“It would be nice to go back, but it’s difficult to be four or five months without playing. It’s a World Cup year and there are many things to think about. I need to play, just that.”

In January, Costa was left out of the Chelsea side for an away match at Leicester after he was involved in a dispute with a fitness coach.

It followed reports of an offer from China that would have been worth £30m a year in salary. At the time, Chelsea said they had no intention of selling him.

Later in January, Tianjin Quanjian’s owner said a bid to sign Costa had been scuppered by new rules over foreign players in the Chinese Super League.