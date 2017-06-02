Chelsea hold talks with Lyon President in London over Corentin Tolisso transfer deal

Chelsea have opened talks with Lyon over the signing of £20million-rated midfielder Corentin Tolisso, according to reports in France.

The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League and Arsenal are known to be keen on signing the Frenchman.

The midfielder hinted last month that he could leave Lyon this summer to play Champions League football, which would appear to rule out a move to the Emirates.

According to L'Equipe, Lyon's president Jean-Michel Aulas was in London on Wednesday and met with Chelsea officials to discuss a deal for Tolisso.

Tolisso made his France debut earlier this year (Picture: Getty)

The Ligue 1 giants want around £20m for the midfielder but also discussed the possibility of signing Kurt Zouma on loan this summer.

Zouma, 22, struggled to break into Antonio Conte's side last term and the Frenchman could face further competition next term with Virgil van Dijk a target for the Blues.