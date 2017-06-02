Real Madrid ready to smash world transfer record to sign Eden hazard

Real Madrid are reportedly poised to break the world transfer record and sign Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard.

According to Martin Lipton of The Sun , La Liga champions Real Madrid are likely to break the transfer record to sign Chelsea winger Eden Hazard as they are willing to shell out £100 million to secure the player's services.

The report states that Los Blancos have met Hazard's representatives on three different occasions to discuss a probable move in the summer, and they seem to have agreed on a fee that would make the Belgian the world's most expensive footballer.

Before Manchester United secured the £89 million signing of Paul Pogba, it was Real Madrid who held the transfer record as they paid Tottenham Hotspur a reported £85.3 million – the then record fee shelled out for any player.

Despite having a fascinating season, Real are still looking to add to their side in the summer, and have identified Hazard as one of their top transfer targets. They are likely to miss out on signing David de Gea , so they will fight tooth and nail to land another target.

Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, on December 3, 2016. (Photo Courtesy: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

The Belgian is at his devastating best down the left flank – a spot already occupied by Cristiano Ronaldo in the Real Madrid first team. However, the Portuguese has a tendency to play centrally, and could operate as a number nine should Hazard walk through the door.

Hazard has stated that he is happy with life in London, but the opportunity to move the Santiago Bernabeu may be too difficult for the player to turn down. Unlike Chelsea, Real have been challenging for the league every season, and could also retain their Champions League crown this season.

However, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is unlikely to let go of his star players as the Blues will be looking to defend their Premier League crown next season. They will also be participating in the Champions League and the Italian would be looking to strengthen his squad.

Thus, it may take something out of the ordinary for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to pursue Hazard to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. While £100 million may seem too much of an amount to turn down, Conte is expected to stand firm.