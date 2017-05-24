If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Antoine Griezmann 60 per cent certain to move to Manchester United

Antoine Griezmann has reiterated his willingness to leave Atletico Madrid this summer in order to improve his chances of winning titles.

Griezmann, who is a summer transfer target for Manchester United told French TV on Monday night there was a ‘six out of 10’ chance he would be moving to Old Trafford.

United, meanwhile, will miss out on James Rodríguez, the Colombia international midfielder, who would favour a move to Premier League champions Chelsea, according to journalist Eduardo Inda, who was speaking to Spanish publication Okdiario.

Rodriguez is expected to leave Real this summer after becoming frustrated at the lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane.

Real signed the 25-year-old from Monaco for £71m after he helped Colombia reach the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

