Chelsea favorite to sign James Rodriguez despite man United keen interest

Chelsea face a stern test this summer to improve their ranks ahead of their Premier League title defence next season, whilst the Blues will also be tested by a return to European football that will challenge the depth of their squad.

Antonio Conte's side have benefitted this term from an absence of European involvement and have been fortunate to avoid major injuries to their key-players, which means their lack of depth within the squad hasn't been exploited.

Next year is a different story though and Chelsea need big business to remain competitive, especially as both Manchester clubs will spend heavily in the close-season and the West London side face losing some big names.

The likes of Diego Costa, Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas have all been tipped with exits this summer, whilst speculation continues to suggest that both Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois could earn attention from Europe's big clubs.

With big-name players potentially needing, Chelsea face a challenge to find the right fit and an area where they definitely need to improve is midfield- where the Blues need a top-class midfield partner to play alongside N'Golo Kante.

Conte has failed to find a regular selection in this area during the current season, often switching between Fabregas and Matic, and next season he needs to have a top-class regular pairing in the middle of the park- which is why reports linking Chelsea to James Rodriguez are interesting.

The Colombian ace is poised to leave Real Madrid after a frustrating three years in Spanish football, where he has failed to show the form that saw him excel at the World Cup three years ago.

Manchester United are heavily linked to the South American's signature but the latest reports, cited by Metro , suggest Chelsea lead the chase- and Rodriguez would certainly be a much better fit for the Blues than the Red Devils.

It's difficult to see where Rodriguez would fit in at Old Trafford, as Jose Mourinho's side already boast an array of attacking talent, whereas there is a clear void for him to fill at Stamford Bridge- and his partnership with Kante could tear the Premier League apart.

Rodriguez' attacking capabilities would work well alongside Kante's shrewd defensive prowess, although the Colombian would have to adjust his game tactically as he's used to being a far more attacking option.