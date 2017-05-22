Arsenal miss EPL top 4 spot in 20 years, to play Europa League next season

Arsenal's performance for the 2016/2017 English Premier League (EPL) season on Sunday ended on a disappointing note following the team's failure to secure a top-four finish for the first time in 20 years.

Arsenal produced a convincing 3-1 defeat of Everton but it was not enough to push them through, having Liverpool and Manchester City to dispossess.

However, the top-four slot considered by many pundits as Arsenal's birth right eluded them following Liverpool and City's defeat of their opponents Middlesbrough and Watford respectively.

Man City humiliated Watford 5-0 to claim the third spot, while Liverpool humbled relegated Middlesbrough 3-0 to seal a fourth place finish on the last day of the EPL season.

Chelsea already with the EPL title in their kitty with two matches to go ended the season on a high with 93 points, while their closest rival Tottenham Hotspurs secured a second place finish having earned 86 points with 6-1 pounding of Leicester City.

Man-City and Liverpool joining the top-four on the last day finished the season with 78 and 76 point respectively.

Chelsea broke the Premier League record for wins in a season by beating Sunderland 5-1 to earn their 30th victory of the campaign.