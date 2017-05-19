If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Sports News | 19 May 2017

Bundesliga Appoints Bibiana Steinhaus As First Female Referee

Source: thewillnigeria.com

Bibiana Steinhaus will become the first female to referee in the Bundesliga.

The 38-year-old police officer has been named as one of four new referees in Germany’s top flight for 2017-18.

Steinhaus has refereed second-tier games for six years.

“For us all, it’s a dream has come true. I’m very much looking forward to the task that awaits me,” said Steinhaus, who will referee the Women’s Champions League final between Lyon and Paris St-Germain in Cardiff on 1 June.

The German Football Association (DFB) hopes the announcement will encourage more females to become referees.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel said: “Hopefully the first female referee in the Bundesliga is an incentive for many young girls in this country to try to emulate her.”

BBC SPORTS





