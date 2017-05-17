If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Cesc Fabregas urges Diego Costa to snub China riches and stay at Chelsea

By The Rainbow

Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has urged Diego Costa to snub a big-money move to China and stay at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder also expressed his delight at resurrecting his own career with Antonio Conte’s side following a disappointing start to life under the Italian boss.

Fabregas’ compatriot was heavily linked with a move to Tianjin Quanjian during the January transfer window, having been left out of the Chelsea squad for a 3-0 victory over Leicester City amid a row with Conte over fitness.

The Spain international eventually stayed in West London, but earlier this month Cadena Ser reported the 28-year-old striker had reached a pre-agreement with the Chinese side to complete a move to the Far East in the summer.

The Spanish radio station claimed the Blues could receive up to €90m (£77.1m, $99.5m) for his services after Costa and his agent Jorge Mendes met Tianjin Quanjian officials in a London restaurant to iron out the terms for agreement worth around €30m a-year.

Fabregas, however, expects Costa to change his mind and continue with Chelsea for the 2017-18 campaign.

Asked during an interview with Cadena Ser whether Costa has already spoken to him in Chinese, Fabregas joked: “If he doesn’t speak with me in English, I do not think he will speak with me in Chinese! I hope he doesn’t because Diego is a great friend, a great player and we need him here. [I wouldn’t like him to leave]. Not at all. He is very necessary for me in this dressing room.

“[The Chinese offer a lot of money but] at the end a player has to think what he wants to do in his career. I’m sure he will make the right decision but, as his friend, I think he is necessary at this club and in this dressing room. I have a good friendship with Diego. We talk a lot and he knows my opinion. Not just about this [a potential move to China] but about everything. We talk about life. He will decide with his family what is best for him and I am not nobody to get involved in that, but for me he is a very important player for this club.

Questioned whether he would moving to China if a big-money came in, Fabregas said: “No. I just turned 30 but I feel so good physically and mentally that I think I have many years ahead. I just think about playing at the top.

“I had a very bad start to the season. I did not play, then I got an injury and I was left out of the national team. It was a big blow. But I said that I was not going to give up and that I had to fight. The game against Manchester City [in December] was key to changing the situation. I have started to play a lot more since then. I earned the confidence of the manager and I am finishing the season very well. I am very proud of how I have turned around the situation.

“I never thought [about leaving during the January transfer window]. This season has been like a personal challenge for me. People said that I did not fit into Conte’s style and I wanted to prove them wrong. I have adapted phenomenally to the formation and I’m very happy. It’s a season to be proud but it’s still not over and I hope we can finish it by winning the double. It would be fantastic.”

