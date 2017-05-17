Manchester City say farewell to Pablo Zabaleta with 3-1 win over West Brom

PABLO ZABALETA was given a heroes farewell tribute after playing his last game for Manchester City.

The Argentine bowed out with his 333rd club appearance when Pep Guardiola subbed the defender on with 30 minutes left on the clock in the 3-1 win over West Brom

And the 32-year-old, who is set to join West Ham next season, was given the man of the match award as fans gave a rousing reception for the City legend.

After the game his team-mates formed a guard of honour for Zabaleta who strolled through with his young child to applause from all four corners of the ground.

But the tributes continued to pile in as he was gifted a shirt with '333' stamped across the back and a joke first aid kit by the club doctor.

Pablo Zabaletta says goodbye to Manchester City fans at final home game

The fans gave Pablo Zabaleta a rousing send off/Reuters

Former players including Mario Balotelli were then shown on the big screen as they gave their personal message thanking the veteran.

And he was finally presented with a unique lifetime season ticket meaning he is able to attend any City match whenever he wants to come back.

Pablo Zabaleta walks out to a guard of honour with his young child

Pablo Zabaleta’s Manchester City achievements