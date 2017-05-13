Barcelona choose Ernesto Valverde as new Barça manager

It’s not official, but it’s almost: Barcelona have chosen a new manager

The excellent Rafael Hernández reports that Ernesto Valverde has been chosen by club president Josep Maria Bartomeu as the next Barcelona boss. Sources with knowledge of the situation also confirmed the news to Barça Blaugranes.

Luis Enrique’s current assistant, Juan Carlos Unzué, was also in the running for the job, but the club wanted a very experienced manager with knowledge of La Liga to take on the team for the next few seasons.

Valverde was a forward who played for Barcelona and other five clubs during his 14-year playing career which ended at Athletic Bilbao , where he began his coaching career. Ernesto managed Bilbao for a total of six seasons, and informed the club last month that he didn’t plan to renew after receiving a formal offer from Barça.