Sports News | 9 May 2017 20:26 CET

Madrid striker Morata agrees to move to Chelsea after agent transfer talks: reports

By The Rainbow

The Real Madrid forward has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge with Karim Benzema ahead of him in the pecking order at the club.

And Diario Gol  say Morata's agent has met with Chelsea officials and agreed to move to the Premier League.

The report also states there were meetings with several European clubs.

Morata was handed a rare start against Granada yesterday and he took his chance scoring twice for Zinedine Zidane's side. But the 24-year-old wants first-team football and Chelsea is his destination of choice.

Morata was previously signed by Antonio Conte when he was in charge at Italian giants Juventus.

Alvaro Morata has reportedly agreed a deal to join Chelsea this summer

The Spaniard's girlfriend has reportedly been house-hunting ahead of a move to London.

Morata has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Real this season

