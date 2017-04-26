If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Sports News | 26 April 2017 11:34 CET

Nuri Sahin Signs New Borussia Dortmund Deal Until 2019

Source: thewillnigeria.com

Nuri Sahin has signed a new contract at Borussia Dortmund until 2019.

The 28-year-old, who is currently out with an ankle injury, began his career at Dortmund before joining Real Madrid in 2011.

After a short loan spell at Liverpool, he returned to Dortmund in 2013, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis.

“Everyone knows how happy I am at Dortmund – in the city, in this stadium, with our incredible fans. BVB is the club of my heart,” Sahin said on the club website.

The midfielder has made over 200 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

“We are delighted that Nuri is staying with us,” said Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke. “He’s a local boy, a really nice lad, and very attached to Borussia Dortmund.”

Dortmund are third in the Bundesliga table with four matches left to play, and face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the German Cup on Wednesday.

Borussia Monchengladbach host Eintracht Frankfurt in the other semi on Tuesday.

SKYSPORTS


