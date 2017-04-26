Morgan Schneiderlin Warns Everton ‘won’t Let Chelsea Breathe’

Morgan Schneiderlin has warned Chelsea that Everton “will not let them breathe” in their Super Sunday clash at Goodison Park, live on Sky Sports 1HD.

The France intentional insists the Toffees still have much to fight for – still in with an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League – and their home form is formidable to any opponent.

Chelsea face Southampton live on Sky Sports 1HD on Tuesday night with Tottenham clipping their heels in the race for the title, four points behind ahead of their clash at Crystal Palace on Wednesday, also live on Sky Sports.

Schneiderlin told Sky Sports News HQ: “They are a difficult team to beat but we are a match to anyone at home.

“When we play at our top at Goodison, no one can beat us. It will be hard for them on Sunday and we won’t let them breathe, or have any space on the pitch.

“The teams trying to catch them are very impressive. Tottenham, for me, are a very strong team and, if Chelsea slip, they will be there. Chelsea can’t afford to lose and let points slip because there’s a lion chasing them.

“We have to play for something; for the fans, for the badge and to have good momentum next season. We feel confident at home and we have the support of the fans and they are very loud. They are behind us.”

Schneiderlin says he is fully settled into his new club following a £20m move from Manchester United in January and says Everton have another “big summer” in the transfer market ahead.

“There is a lot of speculation about people signing new contracts and everything. But I know, when I came to this football club, that they have a great vision for the future; they want to bring some great players to the club to push forward.

“I don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes but I can tell you I think they are doing their best to keep their players and bring new players in to push us forward next year. We need a good squad with great players to be able to push in all competitions.”

SKYSPORTS