Alex Mcleish Says Pressure All On Rangers Ahead Of Scottish Cup Semi Against Celtic

Alex McLeish doesn’t believe there is any pressure on Celtic heading into Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park.

Celtic’s bid for a treble remains well and truly alive and they are still to suffer defeat this season against a domestic rival, all five of their reverses having come in European competition.

They have already sewn up the Scottish Premiership title, confirmed earlier in April with eight games to spare, and the League Cup crown ahead of two games against their Glasgow rivals.

First up is a chance to reach the Scottish Cup final, and McLeish believes Rangers will be facing more scrutiny as they look to end Celtic’s memorable unbeaten run and give themselves a chance of silverware.

McLeish told Sky Sports News HQ: “This is the game where Pedro [Caixinha] will learn what Rangers Football Club is all about and what it means to play in the derby against Celtic.

“I just don’t see that Celtic are under a lot of pressure.

“I think they are on the crest of a wave, they’ve won the league very comfortably, they haven’t lost a game.

“I think they’ll be feeling super confident.

“There is more pressure on my old club Rangers to try and stop Celtic from lifting three trophies this season.

“That will be the uppermost thing in every Rangers fan’s mind and certainly everyone within Ibrox.”

