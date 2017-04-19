John Terry The ‘greatest Defender In Premier League History’, Says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has paid tribute to the “greatest defender in Premier League history” following news that John Terry will leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old defender will end a 22-year association with the Blues when his contract expires, having won 14 major honours at Stamford Bridge since making his first-team debut in 1998.

Most of that silverware was won alongside Lampard, with the two picking up five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League in 2012 and the Europa League a year later.

They also won three Premier League titles together with the club including a historic first league title in 50 years with their 2005 triumph, and Lampard did not understate Terry’s contribution to the club.

“The last man standing of an incredible era for Chelsea,” the former midfielder posted on his Instagram account.

“What a pleasure to play with the greatest defender in the Premier League history. In fact, I’d put him up with any defender in world football of any era. He led the club both on and off the pitch from the moment he made his debut.

“He set standards for everyone, whether it was demanding excellence in training, fighting for every win or respecting how fortunate we were to play for such a great club.

“He was, and is, a legend, not just for his talent but just as much for his desire to get the best out of himself and others around him. That’s what made him the most successful captain in the club’s history.

“Off the pitch a great friend to not just me but so many at the club and outside of it. The countless things I’ve seen JT do to help people outside of the game, things that not many see, are what defines him as a man.

“John Terry you deserve every accolade you get over the next weeks and beyond and I hope you get what you deserve and lift two massive trophies at the end of the season (just to add to the tally).

“Whatever you do next I know everyone will respect your decision and I know that the Chels will always be your club. Absolute respect.”

