Ikeme’s Injury Persists

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is yet to recover from a niggling injury that might see him miss the rest of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves manager Paul Lambert told express.co.uk that Ikeme is definitely out of the game against Leeds United in the Championship (Wolves won 1-0 away at Elland Road) and isn't sure Ikeme will play again this season.

“He’ll definitely be out at Leeds. I’m not sure if he’ll be back this season, it’s not one where I’m thinking ‘he’s going to make it’. I’m not sure.”Lambert revealed.

Ikeme's injury meant he didn't suit up for Nigeria's international friendly against Senegal last month at The Hive in Barnet and might face a race against time for the Super Eagles first 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa in June.

The 30-year-old has played 31 teams for Wolves this season with eight clean sheets.