If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 19 April 2017 06:26 CET

Ikeme’s Injury Persists

Source: thewillnigeria.com

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is yet to recover from a niggling injury that might see him miss the rest of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves manager Paul Lambert told express.co.uk that Ikeme is definitely out of the game against Leeds United in the Championship (Wolves won 1-0 away at Elland Road) and isn't sure Ikeme will play again this season.

“He’ll definitely be out at Leeds. I’m not sure if he’ll be back this season, it’s not one where I’m thinking ‘he’s going to make it’. I’m not sure.”Lambert revealed.

Ikeme's injury meant he didn't suit up for Nigeria's international friendly against Senegal last month at The Hive in Barnet and might face a race against time for the Super Eagles first 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa in June.

The 30-year-old has played 31 teams for Wolves this season with eight clean sheets.


" no matter how important you are, your faeces cannot be used to paint a building."
By: a kenyan quote

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists