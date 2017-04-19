Coach Rodolfo Zapata will leave Botswana Giants with his reputation intact

Argentinian Rodolfo Zapata will resign as Gaborone United head coach, citing the politics and financial crisis enveloping the Botswana Giants.

Gaborone United have offered the Argentinian a new two-year deal to stay on as head coach, but Zapata has been linked from South Africa, India, USA, Tanzania and China teams.

"I don't know about my future. No one knows what this next season has in store, but I strong believe that GU have a bright future", coach Rodolfo Zapata said.

Zapata’s contract expires in May of this year. He is entirely focused on achieving his targets for this season, and retains the respect and commitment of all involved with the leadership of the club.

"Gaborone United always are the dominating team, and that is also the risky way of playing football. The big surprise is we are not scoring out of the many chances we created", former South Africa MP Black Aces coach added.

Rodolfo Zapata helped Gaborone United to rediscover their identity, forming a solid, hard to beat unit that mounted a serious campaign in the Botswana Premier League without big signings.

“I’d like to thank the club for their confidence in me. Gaborone will certainly need to realign its priorities. I admired these players, and will keep doing so in what will be a successful future”, coach Rolo Zapata said.