Eden Hazard And N’golo Kante Both Deserve Pfa Award, Says Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte refused to choose between Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante as his pick for PFA Player of the Year.

The Blues duo are on the six-man shortlist along with Harry Kane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

Conte feels Hazard and Kante’s nominations are well deserved for their part in Chelsea’s rise to the top of the Premier League.

“I think it’s great, for them, it’s a great achievement to receive this nomination,” he said.

“I hope for them to be the best player of the year and also I want them to win the league. Awards are important but the most important thing is if you match the two.

“But I don’t like to make a choice between two of my players. It’s not right. They deserve the best because they are having a good season, but I think all my players are having a great season.

“I’m pleased because it’s a fight between two of my players and four other players from other teams. I want to see who is the winner.”

Everton striker Lukaku, who has scored 24 goals this season, has been linked with a return to Chelsea in the summer.

Stamford Bridge great Didier Drogba this week said the Belgium international, sold by Chelsea to Everton for £28m in 2014, still has a point to prove at ‘the house he knows’.

Yet Conte said: “I think it’s not the right time to talk about this.

“I have great respect for Drogba, a legend for Chelsea, but I can’t talk about this. It’s not right to talk about players from other teams, we must have respect for players and other clubs.”

Conte admits his players face a tough test against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Nissan Super Sunday as they look to cement their place at the Premier League summit.

“I think this game is like any other game and for us the most important thing is the three points,” he said.

“For sure we will face a really strong team because Manchester United are a really good team, physically and technically very strong, and for this reason we must pay great attention.

“United also want to play and find a place in next season’s Champions League and arrive in the first four and I think they have every possibility to do this.”

