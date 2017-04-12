If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Ronald Koeman And Phil Jagielka Visit Injured Seamus Coleman

Everton manager Ronald Koeman and Toffees skipper Phil Jagielka travelled to Ireland on Tuesday to meet injured Seamus Coleman, who is recovering from a double leg break.

The 28-year-old defender was injured in March when representing Ireland in their World Cup Qualifier against Wales in Dublin.

Coleman faces many months out of action but had his spirits lifted by the arrival of his club manager and captain.

Koeman tweeted a photograph of their meeting with the message: “Today we visit Seamus Coleman and his family. Looking strong and positive”.

Neil Taylor was shown a red card for his tackle on Coleman, and the Aston Villa defender has since contacted Coleman to send good wishes and express his sympathy.

