Tough test: Enugu Rangers FC draw Zamalek in CAF Champion's league next round

2016 Champions League runners-up Zamalek will face Nigerian side Enugu Rangers in the round of 32 of the 2017 CAF Champions League .

The Nigerian side drew 1-1 against Algeria's JS Saoura away from home, before drawing 0-0 in Nigeria to progress to the next stage by the away goals rule as the two games ended 1-1.

Enugu Rangers qualified to the Champions League as the 2016 Nigerian league champions, while the Whites qualified as the 2016 Egyptian Premier League runners-up.

Five-time winners Zamalek will host the flying antelopes on weekend of March 10-12 before travelling for the second leg, which is set to be held between 17 and 19 March.

It's worth mentioning that this is Enugu Rangers' tenth Champions League appearances as their last one came in 2013, and they never won the trophy before despite reaching the final in 1975, when they lost the title to Guinea's Hafia FC.