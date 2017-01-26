If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Manchester United, Chelsea ready to 'break the bank' for Real Madrid star

By The Rainbow

Manchester United and Chelsea are prepared to “break the bank” in order to bring Gareth Bale back to the Premier League, according to reports.

The Real Madrid star, who moved to the Spanish capital in 2013 for a record-breaking fee, has won the Champions League twice while playing at the Bernabeu.

But, with competition between the top six in the Premier League increasing, both Chelsea and Manchester United want to add Bale to their squads, according to Spanish newspaper Don Balon . It claims the clubs are willing to pay £172 million ($216 million).

The 27-year-old developed through the Tottenham Hotspur academy before courting interest from Europe's top clubs.

Real Madrid paid £86 million ($108 million) for Bale in 2013

