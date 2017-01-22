Sports News | 22 January 2017 10:00 CET
Chelsea star reveals doubts about Antonio Conte formation
CHELSEA ace Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed he initially doubted Antonio Conte’s decision to change to a 3-4-3 formation.
Chelsea made the tactical tinkering after a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the end of September.
However, Conte’s boldness has paid dividends with the Blues now seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.
Chelsea won 13 games in a row before a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on January 4.
And Aziplicueta has revealed he was initially sceptical about the decision to change formation.
GETTY
Chelsea ace Cesar Azpilicueta was initially sceptical about Antonio Conte
GETTY
A 3-0 defeat to Arsenal was the turning point for Chelsea
Diego Costa was all smiles as Chelsea train before their clash with Hul”At the beginning it was a bit strange,” he told Football Focus. “Most of us needed help playing in that system.
“But the manager decided to change the formation and since then we have been amazing.
“We have worked really hard and improved under that system.
GETTY
Chelsea are currently seven points clear at the top of the Premier League tabl
“It is something that we have to keep doing.”
Chelsea are next in action against Hull tomorrow afternoon (430pm.)
Hull go into the game high on confidence after a 3-1 win against Bournemouth last Saturday.