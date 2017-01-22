If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Chelsea star reveals doubts about Antonio Conte formation

By The Rainbow

CHELSEA ace Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed he initially doubted Antonio Conte’s decision to change to a 3-4-3 formation.

Chelsea made the tactical tinkering after a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the end of September.

However, Conte’s boldness has paid dividends with the Blues now seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea won 13 games in a row before a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on January 4.

And Aziplicueta has revealed he was initially sceptical about the decision to change formation.

Chelsea ace Cesar Azpilicueta was initially sceptical about Antonio Conte

A 3-0 defeat to Arsenal was the turning point for Chelsea

Diego Costa was all smiles as Chelsea train before their clash with Hul”At the beginning it was a bit strange,” he told Football Focus. “Most of us needed help playing in that system.

“But the manager decided to change the formation and since then we have been amazing.

“We have worked really hard and improved under that system.

Chelsea are currently seven points clear at the top of the Premier League tabl

“It is something that we have to keep doing.”

Chelsea are next in action against Hull tomorrow afternoon (430pm.)

Hull go into the game high on confidence after a 3-1 win against Bournemouth last Saturday.

