Chelsea star reveals doubts about Antonio Conte formation

CHELSEA ace Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed he initially doubted Antonio Conte’s decision to change to a 3-4-3 formation.

Chelsea made the tactical tinkering after a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the end of September.

However, Conte’s boldness has paid dividends with the Blues now seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea won 13 games in a row before a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on January 4.

And Aziplicueta has revealed he was initially sceptical about the decision to change formation.

GETTY

Chelsea ace Cesar Azpilicueta was initially sceptical about Antonio Conte

GETTY

A 3-0 defeat to Arsenal was the turning point for Chelsea