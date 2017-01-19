Diego Costa demands £300k-a-week contract, but that's beyond what Chelsea can offer

Antonio Conte has reintroduced the striker into training ahead of Sunday's clash with Hull (4.30pm) following last week's bust-up.

Express Sport understands Costa intends to snub a new deal and wants to quit Chelsea in the summer.

However, since holding clear-the-air talks with Conte this week, he apparently agreed to a truce so long as negotiations over a pay rise are reopened.

With Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian ready to pay the Spain international £30m a year, a hefty increase in Diego Costa 's salary is required at Stamford Bridge.

Diego Costa wants Chelsea to double his pay at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have apparently agreed to improve Costa's terms… but will only go as far as offering £225,000 a week

According to The Sun , Costa wants Chelsea to double his pay to £300,000 a week.

However, the Blues are holding firm, and Roman Abramovich will not be forced to let the 28-year-old go or give him whatever he wants.

Chelsea have apparently agreed to improve Costa's terms in west London, but will only go as far as offering £225,000 a week on a five-year contract.

That would keep the hitman at Stamford Bridge until he's 33, and the deal would also include bonuses on top of the basic salary.

Diego Costa is back in full training at Chelsea after holding talks with Antonio Conte

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will not be bullied into selling Diego Costa or doubling his pay

Costa's form, especially this season, has made him a key asset at Chelsea and a Premier League title is within reach thanks to his goals.

The Blues are keen to find a solution and are said to believe the forward will not leave in January.