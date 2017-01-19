Chelsea looks set to swoop for unsettled Arsenal star

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is on Chelsea's list of potential candidates to replace Diego Costa, according to reports.

Chelsea is concerned that Costa is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after a bust-up with coaching staff last week, and the club is considering who it can sign instead.

Win an iPhone 7 Sign up to our daily newsletter for your chance to win.

Chilean forward Sanchez has been identified by the club, as well as Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, according to the Daily Mirror .

Sanchez's contract negotiations with Arsenal have been ongoing but reports have suggested the former Barcelona forward is unhappy with the lack of ambition at the Emirates Stadium.