Mikel Scores First Goal For His New Chinese Club, Wishes To End Career In China

BEVERLY HILLS, January 15, (THEWILL) – Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has scored his first goal for Chinese side, Tianjin Teda in their loss to German side St. Pauli.

Mikel, who recently signed a lucrative three-year deal with the ambitious Chinese side from Chelsea made his debut for Tianjin TEDA few days ago in their first pre-season game against Borrussia Monchengladbach, and also started in the game against St. Pauli.

Their German opponents ran riot scoring three goals in the opening 26 minute before Mikel pulled a goal back for his side in the 35th minute as he scored off a header from a well delivered free kick, which left the goalkeeper of St. Pauli stranded in goal as the ball flew into the net.

Mikel was later quoted as saying that he wishes to end his career in the club.

“Of course, I want to stay in a team for a long time, I left Chelsea after eleven years, I hope to stay in TEDA for a long time, not one or two seasons,” he told Netease Sports.

“If the club will not let me go, I hope to stay until the end of my career, TEDA will be my last stop.”