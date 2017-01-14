Zlatan Ibrahimovic fires warning to Chelsea and Antonio Conte

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has warned Chelsea that Manchester United will be waiting to pounce on their mistakes in the title race.

Jose Mourinho's side are currently 10 points behind the Premier League leaders but have registered wins in their last nine fixtures in all competitions.

And after a stuttering start to the campaign, Ibrahimovic believes United are now well-placed to mount a legitimate title challenge.

'The last one and a half months have shown the right way, the gap has been bigger but now it is better,' the striker told United's official website.

Ibrahimovic has scored 17 goals in 27 appearances this season. (Getty Images)

'So we are closer to that now. We wait for the other teams to have their dips, to make their mistakes, and we will be there.

'We will give them hard work until then because I think the second half of the season is the decisive one. I know what we want.

'We had our dips, our ups and downs when we were winning, losing, winning and losing. Lately, we have been winning, where we have been more stabilised as a team.

Manchester United are 10 points behind Chelsea in the title race. (Getty Images)

'The coach has found his base, which is not easy when you are a new coach coming to a new team and want to put in your philosophy, your game and the way you want it to be.

'I said from the beginning – slowly, slowly, we will get better and everything was about the click.'