Chelsea reportedly ready to launch move for Hammer's wantaway Dimitri Payet

CHELSEA will reportedly launch a move for West Ham wantaway Dimitri Payet.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic today revealed Payet is refusing to play and hopes to secure an exit.

The France international is understood to be keen on a return to Marseille

But West Ham chiefs have rejected a £19.1m bid from Payet's former club .

According to The Sun , Premier League leaders Chelsea are planning a 'bold attempt' for Payet.

It's claimed Antonio Conte has added the 29-year-old to his January wishlist.

Dimitri Payet wants out of West Ham The Blues boss has turned to Payet after suffering frustration in his attempts to prise Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich.

Cone has £60m from the sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG burning a hole in his pocket.

West Ham are interested in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi Chelsea, however, could have an ace up their sleeve with West Ham interested in Michy Batshuayi.

Hammers chiefs are on a desperate hunt for a striker and Bilic fancies the Belgian.