2016 Glo-caf Awards: Read Full List Of Winners

1. National Team of the Year – Uganda

2. Winner of Women's National

Team of the Year – Nigeria

3. Club of the Year – Mamelodi Sundowns of South

4. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City) got Most Promising Talent awards

5. Alex Iwobi (Nigeria and Arsenal) was awarded Youth Player of the Year.

6. Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) is Coach of the Year.

7. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies) clinched Women's Player of the Year

8. Referee of the Year is Bakary Papa Gassama of Gambia.

9. Legend Award

Laurent Pokou, former player of Côte d'Ivoire

Emilienne Mbango, former player of

Cameroon

10. African Player of the Year – Based in Africa:

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns ) – 1st place winner

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns ) – 2nd place winner

Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe ) – 3rd place winner

11. President Muhammadu Buhari wins CAF Platinum Award

12. African Player of the Year

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City ) 1st place winner

Pierre – Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund ) 2nd place winner

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool) – 3rd place winner