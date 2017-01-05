Loss to Spurs no big deal, “We are not robots: Chelsea's Cahill
Chelsea center back Gary Cahill was on the losing end of a Premier League match for the first time in 14 outings, and refuses to be too bothered by the setback.
The Blues fell 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, their record-tying 13-match win streak snapped at the hands of London rivals.
But losing to a good team who is unbeaten in its own building? It happens, and Chelsea still lead the league by five points.
Cahill took a yellow card for yanking down Christian Eriksen after slipping to the turf in the first half.
“We were short today all over the pitch, I don't know why. We are not robots.
“It was a great opportunity for us today but one defeat out of 14 is not a problem. We won't dwell on this for a week, we go again and kick off another run.”
An FA Cup visit from Peterborough is next, while the Blues will aim to rebound at Leicester City on Jan. 14 and home to Hull City on Jan. 22.
