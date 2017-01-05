Loss to Spurs no big deal, “We are not robots: Chelsea's Cahill

Chelsea center back Gary Cahill was on the losing end of a Premier League match for the first time in 14 outings, and refuses to be too bothered by the setback.

The Blues fell 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, their record-tying 13-match win streak snapped at the hands of London rivals.

But losing to a good team who is unbeaten in its own building? It happens, and Chelsea still lead the league by five points.

Cahill took a yellow card for yanking down Christian Eriksen after slipping to the turf in the first half.

“We were short today all over the pitch, I don't know why. We are not robots. “It was a great opportunity for us today but one defeat out of 14 is not a problem. We won't dwell on this for a week, we go again and kick off another run.”