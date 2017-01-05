Chelsea manager Antonio Conte interested in signing West Ham's utility man Michail Antonio
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reported to be interested in signing West Ham's utility man Michail Antonio.
The 26-year-old, who has played striker, midfield and defense for West Ham this season, is believed to have caught the interest of Conte.
Antonio, a physical, bullish player, has scored eight times for the Hammers this campaign, earning an England call-up in the process.
Conte has already seen the impact of Antonio having traveled to the London Stadium in October for the EFL Cup, when Chelsea was beaten 2-1.
The Italian is keen to add back-up to his attack with Michy Batshuayi his only option other than Diego Costa in the striker role.
Chelsea faces Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in the Premier League on Wednesday night.
