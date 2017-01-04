Birmingham Bid £4m For Crystal Palace Winger Bakary Sako

Birmingham City have made a £4m bid for Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako, according to Sky sources.

The 28-year-old has struggled to earn playing time at Selhurst Park this season, being limited to just three substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Mali international Sako joined Palace in August 2015 after scoring 36 goals in 111 league games for Wolves, but he has failed to replicate that form for the Eagles.

New Birmingham boss Gianfranco Zola is keen to bolster his squad in January and sees Sako as an ideal candidate to boost his attacking options.

One stumbling block in any deal will be Sako’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, after he was named in Mali’s squad.

Mali have been drawn in Group D alongside Ghana, Egypt and Uganda. The tournament starts on January 14 and finishes February 5.

