Aston Villa Preparing Bid For Nottingham Forest’s Henri Lansbury

Aston Villa are preparing a bid for Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury, according to Sky sources.

Lansbury has entered the final six months of his current deal at the City Ground and is free to speak to other clubs during the January transfer window with a view to signing a pre-contract agreement.

Villa boss Steve Bruce has agreed to sell forward Rudy Gestede to Middlesbrough for £6m and is likely to be given the funds to reinvest in his side.

Forest have already turned down a £2.5m bid from Derby County for midfielder Lansbury, who has also attracted interest from Premier League side Watford.

Lansbury started his career at Arsenal and spent time on loan at Scunthorpe, Watford, Norwich and West Ham before joining Forest on a permanent deal in 2012.

He has scored 33 goals in 150 appearances for Forest since his £1m move from Arsenal and was named the club’s captain during the 2014-15 season.

SKYSPORT