Wilfred Ndidi Leaves Genk For Leicester In £15m Deal

Leicester have completed the signing of Wilfred Ndidi from Genk, subject to a work permit.

Sky sources say the Premier League champions will pay up to £15m for the defensive midfielder, who is already a Nigeria international at the age of 20.

Ndidi has passed a medical and agreed a five-and-a-half-year contract, and Leicester expect the formalities to be completed later in the week.

A statement on City’s website claimed they “beat off considerable competition” to sign the player, who is an international team-mate of Ahmed Musa.

Ndidi spent two years in Belgium after joining Genk as a teenager and helped the club reach the knockout stages of this season’s Europa League.

SKYSPORTS