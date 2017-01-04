If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 4 January 2017 14:11 CET

Wilfred Ndidi Leaves Genk For Leicester In £15m Deal

Source: thewillnigeria.com

Leicester have completed the signing of Wilfred Ndidi from Genk, subject to a work permit.

Sky sources say the Premier League champions will pay up to £15m for the defensive midfielder, who is already a Nigeria international at the age of 20.

Ndidi has passed a medical and agreed a five-and-a-half-year contract, and Leicester expect the formalities to be completed later in the week.

A statement on City’s website claimed they “beat off considerable competition” to sign the player, who is an international team-mate of Ahmed Musa.

Ndidi spent two years in Belgium after joining Genk as a teenager and helped the club reach the knockout stages of this season’s Europa League.

SKYSPORTS


Sports News

The deaf and stubborn chicken listens in the soup-pot!
By: Franq Ezay

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists