What started as week of joy for Murushid Jjuuko following the birth of triplets by wife Ruth, ended in devastating fashion for the Cranes defender yesterday. This followed the death of all three babies born prematurely at six months, in a space of 24 hours. The last two, both girls, Hadija and Hajara were pronounced dead early yesterday morning just a day after the demise of their brother Murushid Jr. Jjuuko who has been a mainstay in the Cranes team over the last two years, trained with the team early on Friday morning. The often reserved Simba central defender attended the burial of his son at midday in Ssisa before flying out with the Cranes later in the evening. “Murushid remains a strong player and his

character has been shown in the early morning training session held on Friday. May the Almighty bless him” Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic is quoted having said on Fufa’s website.

According to reports, the babies were expected to be buried yesterday in Jjuuko’s absence as he is with the Cranes who were expected to arrive in Tunisia for a training camp yesterday.

The team which will play Tunisia in a buildup math on Wednesday and later have another camp in Dubai is preparing for a return to continental action following a four-decade hiatus from Africa’s most prestigious soccer competition.