Confederation of African Football initially agrees to lift ban on Libyan stadium

The management of Al-Ahli Tripoli football club said it had received a preliminary approval by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to lift the ban on the Tripoli Stadium in the upcoming participation of the team in CAF Champions League 2017.

The CAF’s approval came after a bundle of measures taken by Al-Ahli Tripoli last week in a bid to get the ban on the Libyan stadiums lifted so that the team can get to play its home matches.

The CAF is going to send a special delegation in the time of Al-Ahli’s forthcoming friendly match, which will be a preparation for the CAF Champions League. The delegation will check

the stadium in terms of general status and security before they give the final approval on lifting the ban. The Libyan Football Federation announced

formerly that it had been informed about the CAF’s intent to possibly lift the ban on the Libyan stadiums to let the Libyan national team and clubs play international matches at home.