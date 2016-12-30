If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 30 December 2016 20:13 CET

Uganda FIFA Referees Recieve 2017 Badges

By Sampson Adedeji

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) referees from Uganda have received their badges on Wednesday. This was during the handover of an assortment of equipment from FIFA by the FUFA President, Eng. Moses Magogo. The badges were accompanied by other

referee&rsquo;s equipment polar watches, cards (yellow and red), Identification card, tossing Coin and the FIFA Referees Integrity booklet. In total, there are 22 referees with FIFA badges for the year, 2017 from Uganda (three of them are from the Beach Soccer)


Sports News

Christ is workn 2ru snr prophet t.b joshua..remember jesus ìs still alive!
By: Clement ikegwu

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists