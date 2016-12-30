Uganda FIFA Referees Recieve 2017 Badges

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) referees from Uganda have received their badges on Wednesday. This was during the handover of an assortment of equipment from FIFA by the FUFA President, Eng. Moses Magogo. The badges were accompanied by other

referee’s equipment polar watches, cards (yellow and red), Identification card, tossing Coin and the FIFA Referees Integrity booklet. In total, there are 22 referees with FIFA badges for the year, 2017 from Uganda (three of them are from the Beach Soccer)