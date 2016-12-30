If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Sports News | 30 December 2016

Gabon announces final squad for 2017 AFCON

By Sampson Adedeji

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Gabon became the first team to name their final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

The Panthers squad will be led by French-born Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in addition

to Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong, Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, former Al Ahly striker and current Chinese side Tianjin Teda player and Bruno Ecu&eacute;l&eacute; Manga of Cardiff City.

Jos&eacute; Antonio Camacho, Gabon coach, chose a 23-man squad which included three local domestic-based players and three players on standby for the championship that will start on the 14th of January.

Gabon automatically qualified to the championship as hosts and will play in Group A which includes four-time winners Cameroon, 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau.

Goalkeepers: Didier Ovono, Yves St&eacute;phane Bits&eacute;ki Moto, Anthony Mfa Mezui.

Defenders: Lloyd Palun, Andr&eacute; Biyogho Poko, Aaron Appindangoye, Franck Perrin Obambou, Bruno Ecu&eacute;l&eacute; Manga, Yoann Wachter, Johann Serge Obiang, Benjamin Z&eacute; Ondo Midfielders: Mario Ren&eacute; Junior Lemina, Junior Serge Martinsson Ngouali, Levy Cl&eacute;ment Madinda, Gu&eacute;lor Kanga Kaku, Merlin Tandjigora, Didier Ibrahim Ndong, Samson Mbingui Forwards: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Malick Evouna, Denis Athanase Bouanga, Serge Kevyn Aboue Angoue, Cedric Ondo Biyoghe

Standby: Axel Mey&eacute;, Johan Lengoualama, Donald Nz&eacute;

This is the second time Gabon hosts the African Cup of Nations after co organizing the competition with

Equatorial Guinea in 2012.


