Chelsea manager Antonio Conte injured in training

Antonio Conte's hands-on coaching style got the better of the Chelsea manager over Christmas.

The Italian got involved in running with his players at their Cobham HQ but pulled up with a calf problem.

It was nothing serious but said a lot about Conte's style of coaching, as he adds a personal touch to training sessions by participating in drills from time to time.

Antonio Conte suffered a calf problem while undertaking one of his drills in Chelsea training

The Italian manager is renowned for his hands-on approach on the training ground

Conte gets involved when he wants to put a specific point across to his Chelsea players, who sit top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea have won 12 consecutive games and are going for a 13th at Stoke on Saturday.

Training under Conte has been labelled 'back-breaking' by former players but the new regime at Chelsea, which also includes using cameras to record sessions for TV analysis, is working.

Conte gets involved when he wants to put a specific point across to his Chelsea players

Training under Conte has been labelled 'back-breaking' by some of his former players

His getting involved has impressed members of Chelsea’s squad, too – as it is not always usual for a manager to do so.

Conte is preparing for a January transfer window that could decide whether he wins the title in his first season at Chelsea.

They are understood to be keen to add to their midfield and can use the £52million made from Oscar's transfer to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.