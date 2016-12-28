Uganda boat capsizes: At least 30 people drown after crowded boat carrying football team overturns o

AT least 30 people have drowned after a boat “overloaded” with a football team and fans capsized just 100 metres from the shore in Uganda. Up to 30 non-swimmers in the party of 45 drowned on the way to a Christmas Day friendly – despite calm, windless conditions on Lake Albert. Survivors walk to shore after the death of up to 30 players

and fans only around 100 metres from the coast on Lake Albert in Uganda. Fishermen and police rescued a few people, while a handful of others who could swim are said to have easily made it to safety on the coast. Players and supporters from the Kaweibanda village in Buliisa District were travelling to Runga Landing Site in Hoima District as part of Christmas festivities. They were in a party mood close to the shoreline, with the boat full of drumming, singing blowing trumpets and whistles. But the Monitor reports Buliisa District Police Commander

John Rutagira as saying: “They overloaded the boat. “Eyewitnesses have told police that most of the passengers sat on one side of the boat making it lose balance. “So far, we can confirm that out of the 45 people who were on board, 15 people survived.”

The reports also claims police have been told the boat operator (coxswain) and many passengers were drunk when

they started the journey. Consolate Akutu, an 18-year-old mum travelling to cheer her team, was reportedly one of the nine confirmed fatalities. She had reportedly left her five-month-old baby with her parents at home.