Former Australian Soccer Federation chairman John Constantine dies

Former Australian football boss John Constantine died peacefully on Monday.

Football Federation Australia chairman Steven Lowy led tributes to Constantine, who served as chairman of the former Australian Soccer Federation for five years from 1990 and was

elected to the FFA Hall of Fame after a distinguished career in sports administration. "Football in Australia has come a long way and our future is

exciting but we never forget our rich history and the contributions made by the past leaders of our game, including

John, who helped lay the foundations," Lowy said. "The football family remembers John with affection and

respect and our deepest condolences go out to the Constantine family at this most difficult time." Born in Cyprus in 1946, Constantine arrived in Sydney in

1954 and went on to play football for Western Districts at three age levels before joining Apia and Pan Hellenic.

He became a member of the Sydney Olympic board in 1976, a position he held until his appointment as NSW federation president in 1982. In his long sports administration career, Constantine was section manager at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, a member of the Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground Trust from 1985-1998, and a member of the Sydney 2000 Olympic bid committee. As national football leader, he organised a corporate administration restructure and helped stage the 1993 world

youth championship. Other career highlights include negotiation of pay television rights for Australian football.

Constantine was made a Life Member of Soccer Australia in 1997 and was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia for services to the game in 1992. He is survived by his wife Olga and his children Lea, Dean, Sophia and Christina.