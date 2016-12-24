Rumours thicken over Courtois' likely move to Real Madrid

You've got to hand it them, once they get a bug in their ear, the Spanish media just can't stop, won't stop. Like 2003 Rockafella Records, they get down, baby. Onda Cero dropped the barebones beat at the start of this week, and now they've got AS and Marca rapping up a storm over it.

While AS yesterday just claimed that Courtois was an “objective” for Real's transfer plans, Marca, citing their own sources, claim that it's “close to certain” that Courtois will be at Real Madrid starting next season. They also bring up Courtois's quotes from earlier this year about how he loves Spain and how he believes he'll return one day and yada yada yada , pack your bags, son.

Marca do point out that Chelsea's “recent resurgance” and the fact that Courtois is held in “high regard” by not just the team but by Roman Abramovich as well could be an issue that could complicate matters, albeit only “slightly”.

So there ya have it, Courtois to Real Madrid, for the umpteenth time, probably taking Eden Hazard with him in his carry-on. (Speaking of which, where are the Hazard rumors now that the transfer ban has been lifted for next summer? Slackers.)