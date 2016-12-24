Sam Allardyce take over from Aalan Pardew at Crystal Place

Sam Allardyce finally has his opportunity for redemption.

After holding talks at their New Beckenham training ground, Big Sam was named the next manager of Crystal Palace according to multiple reports across England, taking the place of Alan Pardew , who was let go just two days ago.

The 62-year-old was fired in July after just one match in charge of the England international team after he was caught by undercover reporters posing as Asian businessmen looking to make under the table business dealings.

Allardyce's record for keeping clubs afloat is flawless, as he has never been relegated in his career. He took over Sunderland last season and saved them from relegation, only to anger the club by his departure for the England job.