Tunisia name Afcon squad

Tunisia coach Henrky Kasperczak has named his provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. The Carthage Eagles are in the same Group B with Zimbabwe, Algeria and Senegal for the tournament to be held in Gabon

from January 14 to February 5.

Kasperczak’s side will conduct their training camp in Spain ahead of the tournament where they will play two friendly internationals against Catalonia on December 28 and the Basque country two days later. The side will return to Tunisia and will take on Uganda in El Menzah on January 4 before they travel to Egypt to face the

Pharaohs four days later. From there, the Carthage Eagles will return to Tunis before travelling to Franceville, Gabon where Group B matches will be staged a few days later. Kasperczak has recalled midfielder Youssef Msakni, who is now playing in Qatar with Lekhwiya. He has also recalled Syam Ben Youssef of France Ligue 1 side Caen.

Tunisia provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Aymen Mathlouthi (ES Sahel), Rami Jeridi (CS Sfaxien), Moez Ben Cherifia (ES Tunis), Farouk Ben Mustapha (Club Africain).

Defenders: Hamza Mathlouthi (CS Sfaxien), Aymen Abdennour

(Valencia, Spain), Ali Maaloul (Al-Ahly, Egypt), Oussama Haddadi (Club Africain), Zied Boughattas (ES Sahel), Mohamed Ali Yaakoubi (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey), Chamseddine

Dhaouadi (ES Tunis), Hamdi Nagguez (ES Sahel), Ghazi Abderrazak (ES Sahel), Iheb Mbarki (ES Tunis), Ali Machani (ES Tunis), Bilel Iffa (Club Africain), Slimene Kchok (CA Bizertin),

Syam Ben Youssef (Caen, France).

Midfielders: Larry Azouni (Nimes, France), Ferjani Sassi (ES Tunis), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (ES Sahel), Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland), Hamza Lahmar (ES Sahel), Issam Ben Khemis

(Lorient, France), Anis Ben Hatira (Darmstadt, Germany), Abdelkader Oueslati (Club Africain), Yassine Meriah 5CS Sfaxien), Saad Bguir (ES Tunis), Youssef Msakni (Lekhwiya, Qatar), Iheb Msakni (ES Sahel), Naïm Sliti (Lille, France). Strikers: Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Nejmeddin Daghfous

(Wurzburg, Germany), Ahmed Akaichi (Ittihad Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Hamdi Harbaoui (Anderlecht, Belgium), Ahmed Khalil (Al-Ahli Dubai, UAE), Taha Yassine Khenissi (ES Tunis), Issam Jebali (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Idriss Mhirsi (Red Star, France), Yoann Touzghar (Auxerre, France).