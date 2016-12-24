Ghana Premier League set to start on 04 February

The new Ghana Premier League season will kick off on Saturday, 04 February, 2017, it has been confirm. The date is expected to be ratified at the extra-ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association on 04 January. After a long pre-season, all sixteen clubs will begin their premiership campaign about a month from now.

Clubs like Bolga All Stars and Elmina Sharks will be participating in the top flight for the first time in history. Tema Youth FC, who replaced demoted Dreams FC will also participate. The fixtures of the season is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.