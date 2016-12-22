Fifa Ranking: Super Eagles End Year As 8th Best Team In Africa

SAN FRANCISCO, December 22, (THEWILL) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped one spot from 50th to 51st in the final FIFA world ranking to end the year as the eighth best team in Africa with 616 points.

The senior national team was not active in December after a 3-1 victory over Algeria last month.

Based on the ranking released on Thursday , Argentina is on top of the world, leading the way in the final FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking of 2016 from neighbours Brazil, which was graded second.

La Albiceleste therefore take the 'Team of the Year' title from Belgium, who they overtook at the summit in April this year, and where they have stayed for the subsequent eight editions of the Ranking.

In all, the Argentinians won ten of their 15 games in 2016, losing three and drawing twice.

The top 10 teams in the final FIFA ranking for 2016 are captured below:

1. Argentina

2. Brazil

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Belgium

6. Colombia

7. France

8. Portugal

9. Uruguay

10. Spain