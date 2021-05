Insecurity: Gunmen Kill Policemen, Burn Vehicles In A Police Station Raid In Akwa Ibom

Listen to article

Unknown gunmen on Saturday attacked a police station at Ibiaku Ntok Okpo in Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, killing two police officers.

This is coming barely five days after gunmen on Tuesday, 27 April 2021, stormed Ika Police Station and killed a female officer, Ms Esther Akpan, and her colleague, Constable Isonuyo Paul.

It was gathered that another female police officer was injured while five vehicles belonging to the station were set ablaze during the attack which occurred around 3am.

The Press Secretary to the Chairman of Ikono LGA, Nsisong Ntuk, in a Facebook statement said a flag hoisted at the police station was also carted away.

In the statement, Ntuk said, “Today, Saturday 1st May 2021, the Chairman of Ikono LGA received a distress call about the invasion of the Police Station at Ibiaku Ntok Okpo by criminals alleged to be members of the Eastern Security Network by 3am.

“In the ensuing melee, two police officers were killed, five vehicles burnt, a policewoman on night duty was critically injured, and a flag hoisted at the police station stolen.

“On getting the alarming information, Chairman, Nyakno Okoibu, and the Chief Security Officer of the Local Government Area swung into action by arriving at the scene of the mayhem with his retinue of aides.

“Proactive measures have been taken to ensure that normalcy is restored to the area of attack and other parts of the local government area.”

The statement called on the people of Ikono to remain calm as necessary security measures were being taken to restore normalcy to the affected areas.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, said the situation was being assessed by the policemen mobilised to the scene.

He said, “There was an attack on our Ikono base, it wasn’t razed down and as we speak police officers drafted to the scene are assessing the situation already.”