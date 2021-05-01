Mass Protest In Kaduna State Against Insecurity

Listen to article

Kaduna State youths, elderly and women today held a mass protest rally against insecurity pervading the state.

The protest, according to sources in the state capital, is against the increasing spate of kidnappings and abductions in the state.

The mass protest, which started early Saturday morning, was triggered by yet another kidnapping of five people on Friday by bandits fast turning the state into a killing field.

The protesting youth blocked all the major roads entering Kaduna, especially that from Abuja, thus preventing people coming from the Federal Capital Territory from entering the city.

All the major roads in the city were also blocked by the protesters, who insisted that the state’s Governor Nasir el-Rufai must join the protest.

Kaduna has been the epicentre of kidnappings and abductions in the past few weeks with five out of the 37 kidnapped students of the Greenfield University killed by their abductors as the bandits are demanding a whopping N800 million as ransom.

Also, students of the College of Farm Mechanisation, kidnapped over a month ago in their school in Kaduna, have spent more than 40 days in captivity.

El-Rufai has however insisted that nothing would make him change his administration’s policy of zero-ransom payment to the bandits.

In a twit by Senator Shehu Sani, he says: "The Youth protest in Kaduna today is a reflection of their disenchantments with the menace of kidnappings in the state.When the Government is as helpless as the people,we are in a state of hopeless paralysis".