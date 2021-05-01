Governor Hope Uzodinma Insists Political Oppositions Are Sponsoring Violence In Imo State

Listen to article

The governor of Imo State, Mr Hope Uzodinma has alleged that political oppositions are sponsoring militias in the state to make it ungovernable.

The governor expressed that the attack on his country home last Saturday which left some security aides dead was one of the ploys by those he described as the enemies of the state to paint a wrong picture about the state.

He stated that the sponsors of the attacks on facilities and properties in the state wanted to cause a state of emergency in the state. The governor stated this in a broadcast to mark the 2021 workers’ day celebration.

During the broadcast, he assured that security agencies were closing in on the attackers and their sponsors.

Uzodinma also alleged that the vicious attacks on the state were because of his resolve that the resources of the state should be used for the welfare of the people.

He, however, vowed that no amount of attack on the state would make him stop working for the growth of the state.